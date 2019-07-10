Geri Horner's husband thinks she is the ''worst'' driver.

The Spice Girls singer's spouse, Aston Martin Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, doesn't like getting in the car when she's behind the wheel because she doesn't concentrate - but the 46-year-old star thinks other drivers are at fault when she runs into problems.

Christian told Daily Mail newspaper columnist Sebastian Shakespeare: ''Geri is the worst driver.

''She's in a total world of her own and thinks everybody is doing everything wrong.

''When she concentrates, she drives well.

''The problem is the amount of time she spends concentrating.''

Three years ago, the 'Stop' singer - who has daughter Bluebell, 13, from a previous relationship and son Montague, two, with Christian - splashed out on a Willys Jeep for her husband, so the racing boss surprised her with a special car of her own.

He explained: ''I tracked down and bought back the red MGB Roadster she spent her first pay cheque on as a Spice Girl.''

Geri previously admitted getting married to Christian in 2015 was - alongside becoming a mother - the scariest thing she's done.

When asked what the bravest thing she's ever done has been, she said: ''It's between getting married and having a baby. The bravest things are the most beautiful. When I do something that's out of my comfort zone, I feel fantastic. I'm afraid all the time, but I say a prayer and become brave. It doesn't mean I'm not scared.''

And the 'Wannabe' singer has opened up about finding a balance as a working mother.

She said: ''OK, as any working mother we're making decisions, we're all choosing. Here's an example: this morning, I'm meant to be getting ready, training for the tour. I got a call from the trainer.

''I said, 'Look, I've got a photoshoot, I'm busy,' but I knew I had a window. He said, 'Do you want me to come?' And I said no. I got up early.

''Monty was in his overalls, I put my yellow overalls on and I was out with the tractor with him. He's my workout. Go and run around with my child -- to me, that's far more precious and important.''