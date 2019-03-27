Geri Horner has reportedly hired her own singing coach to get her voice in ''perfect'' shape for the Spice Girls tour.

The 46-year-old singer is making sure her vocals are in pristine condition for the 'Viva Forever' group's forthcoming reunion shows, which will see Geri, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Mel B back on stage - with Victoria Beckham opting out of the tour - this summer.

The band, who will begin group rehearsals next month, haven't performed on stage properly together since the 2012 London Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, and the 'Bag It Up' hitmaker is determined to make sure their fans' get their money's worth.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Geri is anxious to make sure she is up to standard when the girls get back together ... so she has hired a singing instructor.

''She doesn't want to be the one people point the finger at if it isn't note perfect.''

Geri's recruitment of a vocal instructor comes after reports that Mel C ordered her bandmates to take singing lessons.

The tabloid previously reported that Mel is worried as the group have not sang together in years and believes it is ''crucial they take the performance side of the money-spinning return very seriously''.

The 45-year-old star - who is known as Sporty Spice in the girl group - has also decided to oversee the musical arrangements and is helping the live band to update their classic hits for the tour, which kicks off at Dublin's Croke Park on May 24.

Geri - who has two children, daughter Bluebell, 12, and son Montague, two, with husband Christian Horner - recently revealed she's currently hard at work training for the tour, much to the embarrassment of her daughter.

The '2 Become 1' singer said: ''I've started independent rehearsals with the dancing, which my daughter is very embarrassed about.

''I'm relearning the songs, learning the harmony parts. I haven't done that for however many years.''

Geri - who was nicknamed Ginger Spice - also insisted that she and her bandmates never came close to asking fashion designer Victoria, 44, to join them on the road, even though Mel B claimed she was poised to sign up.

She said: ''No, there was never a point it was all five of us. Mel thought she could make it happen if she just kept on saying it. She's clever, you've got to hand it to her.''