Geri Horner ''realised quickly'' she wasn't a lesbian after her one time romp with Spice Girls band mate Mel B.

Mel, 43, recently revealed she and her pal Geri - who is now married to Christian Horner - once had a ''one time'' sexual encounter during their days in 90s girl group Spice Girls.

And in a previous radio interview which was resurfaced after Mel's claims, Geri admitted to having a same sex encounter with a then-unnamed woman, but said the experience wasn't her ''cup of tea''.

Speaking to US DJ Howard Stern in an interview back in the 90s, Geri - who has daughter Bluebell, 12, with Sacha Gervasi, and son Montague, two, with Christian - said: ''I had lesbian sex once. I realised quickly I was not a lesbian. I don't mind boobs but the other bit is not my cup of tea. I didn't like the lesbian thing. It is part of experimenting. I was drunk at the time.

''I could never ever say who it was. I don't think she was a lesbian either. I'm going to leave the rest to your imagination.''

Mel's comments were included in a promotional clip taken from her appearance on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', the full episode of which will air this summer.

She said: ''We were best friends. It just happened. It wasn't a thing. It just happened. We just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time.''

But the 'Wannabe' hitmaker feared Geri, 46, wouldn't be too happy with her decision to come clean about the romp.

She added: ''Hopefully when Geri gets asked she wont deny it, because it was just a thing. It was not anything major. It was just a fun thing. You asked me a question and I answered it.

''She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh in her country house and her husband. But its' a fact. She is going to kill me and so is her husband.''