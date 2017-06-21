Geri Horner is ''proud'' to be part of the Grenfell Tower charity single.

The former Spice Girl is thrilled to hear how the track - a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' - has come together and took to Twitter on Wednesday (21.06.17) to urge her fans to download the track and donate to the victims of the devastating fire in west London, which killed over 70 people.

Geri wrote: ''Proud to be a part of this & support those affected by the Grenfell tragedy. You can also make a donation here: http://artistsforgrenfell.com (sic)''

Paloma Faith shared a poignant message alongside the link to donate.

She wrote on the social media site: ''In light of the terrible tragedy at Grenfell a few of us came together to raise some money for the victims. https://artistsforgrenfell.com/ ... Please download today and make donations here https://artistsforgrenfell.com/ ... You cannot fight fire with fire. The most dignified and loudest protest is calm, peaceful and defiant. Remember Martin Luther King.''

Craig David - who also took part in the track - took to social media to offer his thoughts and prayers to those who had been affected by the fire, writing: ''My thoughts and prayers are with everyone whose lives were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire (sic)''

Whilst Matt Terry, 2016's 'X Factor' winner, thanked fans as the song climbed to number 1 in the UK iTunes charts.

He wrote: ''Guys thank you ... Bridge Over Troubled Water is Number 1. This is such an incredible cause and I love it when we all stand together (sic)''

The cover of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' also features performances from the likes of Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Leona Lewis, Rita Ora and The Who's Roger Daltrey whilst musical accompanient was provided by 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Tokio Myers, The Who guitarist Pete Townshend, Nile Rodgers and Queen's Brian May.