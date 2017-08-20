Geri Horner is ''proud'' of how her daughter has adapted to having a new family.

The 45-year-old pop star ''never forced'' 11-year-old Bluebell's relationship with her stepfather Christian Horner - who has a three-year-old daughter, Olivia, from a past relationship - but allowed their bond to ''grow organically'' and she is very happy the youngster has opted to call the Formula One boss ''daddy''.

Geri - who has seven-month-old son Monty with Christian - said: ''I never forced anything, I let them find their own way. She calls him Daddy and that was her choice. They have a really nice bond.

''It has all been a huge change for Bluey, after having me to herself for so long, suddenly having not just Christian in her life, but a little stepsister, who is just so sweet and now a baby brother.

''It's a lot for a young girl but she's a great kid, smart and funny with a big heart. I'm proud of her.''

While the former Spice Girls star couldn't be happier with her current family set up she admits it has brought ''different challenges'' but does her best to always feel grateful.

She told HELLO magazine: ''We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family, each with our own needs and personalities and whilst before I was lonely, as a single mum and missed having someone to share that part of my life with, it's brought different challenges.

''I want to be there for my baby, but I also want to be there for my 11 year old and my stepdaughter, I want to be there for my husband but I also want to make time for me.

''So when I'm putting Monty to bed and he's protesting or when I'm shattered and dealing with a stinky nappy, I have to think, 'What a wonderful reason to be so tired, when it's something you wanted so much.''