Geri Horner has paid tribute to George Michael with her newborn son's name.

The 44-year-old singer and her husband Christian Horner welcomed their first child together on Saturday (21.01.17) and gave him the middle name George, after Geri's close friend who passed away over Christmas.

Geri shared a picture of the tot's foot on Instagram and wrote: ''Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty (sic).''

And she wrote on Twitter: ''Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz.''

A source told the Sunday Mirror: ''Geri wanted George to be a part of Monty's life, so she felt it only fitting that her newborn have a middle name after the star.''

Geri, 44, already has a 10-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship, while Christian, 43, also has a daughter Olivia with his former wife Beverley Allen.

Speaking about the birth, Christian's uncle Geoffrey Kenyon May said: ''I'm delighted they are both happy and the baby is fine.

Montague is a good English name but we have none of those names in the family, they're all new ones. I'd have thought he would have kept one of the family names.''

When asked if he thought they would have more children, Geoffrey replied: ''I think it is pushing the boat out but anything is possible.

''More and more people are having them later on in life. Geri is a livewire, I think renewed motherhood might quieten her down a bit.''

The baby was born on Geri's bandmate Emma Bunton's birthday and Emma tweeted: ''Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx (sic).''