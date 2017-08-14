Geri Horner is keen to have another baby.

The 45-year-old pop star already has a daughter, Bluebell, 11, and a seven-month-old son called Monty - but has admitted she's eager to have more children with her husband Christian Horner.

Speaking about the latest addition to their family, the former Spice Girl explained: ''He's our gift. He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby - such a cuddler - and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of 'That's my boy'.''

Although raising two children keeps Geri and her Formula One supremo husband busy, it hasn't dampened her enthusiasm to have more children.

And Geri admitted she can see Monty has inherited certain personality traits from his parents.

She told the new issue of HELLO! magazine: ''There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have.

''It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us.

''He's a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we'll encounter a bit of protest and I think, 'Ah, there's the Halliwell!'''

Geri, who married Christian in May 2015, also said she's currently the happiest she's ever been.

Reflecting on her family life, she shared: ''I guess the word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is content.

''We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family.''

Meanwhile, Geri recently admitted she feels lucky to have had a second child at her age.

Speaking in July, she said: ''Whatever stage I'm at in my life, I want to enjoy it. After having Blue in my thirties, I used to think: what were the chances of it happening again?

''At 44, I know I'm lucky to have had a second chance.''