Geri Horner wants to ''instil gratitude'' in her children.

The Spice Girls singer has daughter Bluebell, 12, from a relationship with Sacha Gervasi, and son Montague, two, with husband Christian Horner, and has said she hates the idea of ''self-entitlement'', as she wants her children to grow up knowing they can't always get everything they want.

She said: ''I'm quite strict, firm but fair,' she added. 'I don't like self- entitlement. My mother was a cleaner and I had six jobs a week, so if I see my kids wanting more toys, more this, more, more, more, I find that unattractive. I'm trying to instil gratitude in my children. If there's no gratitude then that's ugly.''

The 46-year-old singer says family is ''a beautiful thing'' and feels deeply connected to her brood, but says she understands that her kids won't be perfect because everyone has ''flaws''.

She added to OK! Magazine: ''For me, family is a beautiful thing. I feel a joy and a connective love in my heart.

''With family, you can get away with behaviour you wouldn't normally show. I can be grumpy, but we're all human, we've got flaws.''

Meanwhile, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker recently said she is constantly trying to find a balance in her life as a ''working mother''.

She said: ''OK, as any working mother we're making decisions, we're all choosing. Here's an example: this morning, I'm meant to be getting ready, training for the tour. I got a call from the trainer.

''I said, 'Look, I've got a photoshoot, I'm busy,' but I knew I had a window. He said, 'Do you want me to come?' And I said no. I got up early.

''Monty was in his overalls, I put my yellow overalls on and I was out with the tractor with him. He's my workout. Go and run around with my child - to me, that's far more precious and important.''