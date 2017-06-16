Geri Horner will ''always have room'' for the Spice Girls.

The 44-year-old singer - who starred in the chart-topping girl group alongside Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton - has admitted she would relish the opportunity to reconnect with her former bandmates.

She shared: ''Any stage that is laid in front of me will always have room for those wonderful girls.''

Plans for a Spice Girls 20th anniversary reunion had be shelved after Victoria and Mel C rejected the idea.

But Geri - who gave birth to her second child, a son called Montague, in January this year - has rubbished the suggestion that she and Victoria are currently at loggerheads.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''She's a beautiful person, she's kind and she came round to visit Monty.''

Mel C previously spoke out against the reunion, saying the band reached their peak when they performed at the London Olympics in 2012.

She said: ''I'd love to play huge arenas across the world, sing our brilliantly bonkers pop songs and relive our former glory.

''It is of course a very lucrative opportunity too. But we were a five-piece band. Didn't we reach a peak with the Olympics? There's a lot to be said for bowing out on a high note.

''For me the absolute pinnacle of my Spice existence was being watched by a billion people around the globe belting out 'Spice Up Your Life' on top of a black cab at the 2012 London Olympics.''

Mel also slammed the idea of an incomplete version of the band performing under the Spice Girls banner.

She said: ''Anything less than the full line-up just didn't feel like we'd be doing justice to the band or the fans.''