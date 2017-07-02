Geri Horner got her ex-bandmates' approval of her new single.

The former Spice Girl has revealed she contacted Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham to get their opinion on her latest track, 'Angels in Chains', her first single in 12 years, and they were both ''very supportive''.

She told The Sunday Times magazine: ''I've just released my first single in 12 years, and I am nervous about it. When George Michael died at Christmas, I had a sense of urgency to do something.

''He was such a dear friend, I wanted a song dedicated to him. His birthday in June seemed the obvious date. I played it to Emma [Bunton] and Victoria [Beckham] and they were very supportive. I love all the girls.''

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old singer - who has Bluebell, 11, from a previous relationship and five-month-old Montague with her husband Christian Horner - previously admitted she was scared to record new music because she feared she had left it too long to make a comeback as a solo star.

She said: ''I'm still in the middle of it. I'd been trying to through a musical transition. I no longer want to prance around in hot pants - and George told me to leave a gap after my last record. I've certainly done that but it's been through procrastination and fear. It's been 12 years. I've been writing music, some of it got leaked, then I started again last year. I've got around five songs I really like and I'm still writing. This song has given me a push and I'm going with it ... It can be challenging. I've been getting on my own nerves. I just love making music.''