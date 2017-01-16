The singer announced her pregnancy in October (16) and over the weekend (14-15Jan17) she gathered with Emma and pals to celebrate the impending birth.

"My lovely friend Yassmin threw me a Baby shower xx," she wrote on Instagram.

"girl time," she added alongside a photo of herself and Emma.

Geri's other bandmate Melanie Chisholm was unable to attend the celebration, but she took to Instagram to send her well wishes.

"Hope you had a wonderful afternoon," she wrote.

The Wannabe hitmaker, 44, is already a mum to 10-year-old daughter Bluebell, from her romance with film producer Sacha Gervasi, while her husband, Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner, also has a three-year-old daughter, named Olivia, from a prior relationship.

The singer went public with her romance with Horner in March, 2014, and the couple became engaged later that year (Nov14). They exchanged vows in Woburn, England in May, 2015, in front of family and friends, including her former bandmates Melanie Brown and Bunton.

Geri previously gushed about life as Mrs. Horner, saying, "My husband is my best friend. He knows me inside out, I don't edit myself with him. It was a big learning curve."

Months after they walked down the aisle, Geri admitted she and Christian were eager to expand their family, although she was leaving that all up to fate.

"If it happens it happens and that will be amazing," she continued. "But we are already blessed with two girls. We might think about adoption but to be honest, we know we are so lucky and so happy with things as they are, you have to realise when not to push your luck."