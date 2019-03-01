Geri Horner still can't ''quite believe'' the Spice Girls are reuniting, after having previously having plans for a reunion fall through.
The 46-year-old singer was known as Ginger Spice in the girl group who found mammoth success in the 90s, and ahead of their upcoming reunion tour which kicks off in June, Geri admits she still can't believe the group - minus Posh Spice Victoria Beckham who won't be taking part - are getting back together.
She said: ''I still won't quite believe it's going to happen until we actually get on stage, because of how long we've been trying to get there.
''I know it is a bit boring for people - the number of times it was on and then off. I'm sorry about that.''
The 'Wannabe' hitmakers - also comprised of Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton - have been talking about a reunion for some time, though plans kept falling through until their upcoming UK tour, which will see them play 12 dates around the UK, as well as one date in Dublin, Ireland.
And although Mel B has previously insisted Victoria was poised to sign up, Geri insists they never came close to asking the fashion designer to join them.
She added: ''No, there was never a point it was all five of us. Mel thought she could make it happen if she just kept on saying it. She's clever, you've got to hand it to her.
Geri - who has two children, daughter Bluebell, 12, and son Montague, two - has also revealed she's currently hard at work training for the tour, much to the embarrassment of her daughter.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the '2 Become 1' singer said: ''I've started independent rehearsals with the dancing, which my daughter is very embarrassed about.
''I'm relearning the songs, learning the harmony parts. I haven't done that for however many years.''
