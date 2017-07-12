Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy' is coming to Netflix.

Fans of the former My Chemical Romance frontman's comic series, which he teamed up with 41-year-old Brazilian artist Gabriel Bá for, will have to wait until early next year to watch the 10-episode series, according to Deadline.

The 40-year-old writer-and-musician said: ''I am thrilled that 'The Umbrella Academy' has found a home at Netflix. I couldn't think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Bá and myself had when creating the comic and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live-action show.''

On why they felt Netflix was the perfect platform for the live series, Cindy Holland - the Vice President of Original Content for Netflix -said: ''What drew us to 'The Umbrella Academy' is that it's wholly unique, visual and stylised. These aren't the usual superheroes, and this series will embrace the singular tone of the graphic novels -- dark yet humorous, supernatural yet grounded in reality.''

Meanwhile, Gerard is preparing to release another comic series entitled 'Doom Patrol', and said he's enjoying having more time to focus on his art.

He said: ''When I was in My Chemical Romance it was so busy all the time. The timing of it finally worked out; I hit this point after my first solo record [2014's 'Hesitant Alien'] where I said, 'I think I want to write comics for a year or two' and just focused on that, so that's what I've been doing.''

But his focus on comics doesn't mean he's leaving music behind completely, as he insists he is starting the process of putting together a new solo record, which will be the follow-up to 2014's 'Hesitant Alien'.

He said in June: ''I'm just about to seriously figure out my schedule in terms of how many weeks I'm writing comics and how many weeks I'm writing music. There's a plan to put something out; I don't know when that'll come, but the process is starting.''