Gerard Way found musical inspiration on the set of the TV adaptation of his own comic book series 'The Umbrella Academy'.
The My Chemical Romance star has started penning a track, which he thinks will be perfect for the Netflix series, after spending the day on set.
He said: ''When I was on set the very first day and we were watching the very first shot, which was a scene between Ellen and Aidan. It's the very last shot of the pilot and they're talking about the end of the world and it's supposed to cut to black. And a song popped into my head for that and I started writing this song that I ended up recording. I haven't finished it yet, but it's a song I would love to give to the show.''
And the 41-year-old musician says making music is one of the four most important focuses in his life.
He added to Billboard: ''There's three things that are the focus of my life besides family as being the most important thing. One, writing these two comics I write - Umbrella Academy and Doom Patrol. Two, making music once a week and releasing new songs - I was trying to do it every month but it's now going to turn into longer gaps of releasing songs. And then my well-being is the other thing, like my physical fitness and my diet, making big life changes and quitting smoking - things like that. I did not take of myself for the last two, three years writing comic books. I'm starting to really take care of myself again.''
