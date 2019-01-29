Gerard Way was inspired to write music by the TV adaptation of his own comic book series 'The Umbrella Academy'.

The My Chemical Romance star has started penning a track, which he thinks will be perfect for the Netflix series, after spending the day on set.

He said: ''When I was on set the very first day and we were watching the very first shot, which was a scene between Ellen and Aidan. It's the very last shot of the pilot and they're talking about the end of the world and it's supposed to cut to black. And a song popped into my head for that and I started writing this song that I ended up recording. I haven't finished it yet, but it's a song I would love to give to the show.''

And the 41-year-old musician says making music is one of the four most important focuses in his life.

He added to Billboard: ''There's three things that are the focus of my life besides family as being the most important thing. One, writing these two comics I write - Umbrella Academy and Doom Patrol. Two, making music once a week and releasing new songs - I was trying to do it every month but it's now going to turn into longer gaps of releasing songs. And then my well-being is the other thing, like my physical fitness and my diet, making big life changes and quitting smoking - things like that. I did not take of myself for the last two, three years writing comic books. I'm starting to really take care of myself again.''