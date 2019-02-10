Gerard Way has ruled out a My Chemical Romance reunion.

The 'Teenagers' rockers went their separate ways in 2013 and though they have been inundated with offers to get back together and the singer ''misses'' working with his bandmates, he's admitted it is unlikely to happen.

He said: ''We definitely get offers regularly to reunite - it's a constant thing...It's flattering, it's really nice of people...I miss playing with the guys, but I don't think so.''

When the group split, the 41-year-old singer claimed the band weren't needed anymore because Barack Obama was in power and he admitted the changing political climate in the US made him consider a reunion, but ultimately decided against it because he is such a different person now.

He told the Guardian newspaper ''That's stuff I thought about when the world started to get super f***ed-up again...It definitely came into my head, but I'd changed so much as a person.

''I didn't know how I'd fit into it any more, I didn't know how the band would fit into it any more. But you're right, the world is definitely in need of something positive.''

However, the 'Na Na Na' hitmaker doesn't seem to have ruled out a reunion entirely as he also spoke of how he'd do things differently if the group got back together.

He said: ''I think if we ever did MCR again, we wouldn't be in that machine any more.

''It would literally just be like: 'Here's a new piece of music, we're putting this out and that's it, this is not up for debate.' ''

Gerard admitted one of the reasons why the group split up was because they stopped having ''fun'' and felt under a lot of pressure while making their 2010 album 'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys'.

He said: ''When things start to succeed and go really well...that's when a lot of people start to have an opinion and that's when you run into struggle...everybody had a f***ing opinion about what MCR should be. So it made it difficult to figure out what direction to take next. You get caught up in this trap of 'Is it ever gonna be good enough?'

''It wasn't fun to make stuff any more. I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine.''