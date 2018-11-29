Gerard Depardieu has been questioned over an allegation of rape that was made over the summer.
Gerard Depardieu has been questioned over an allegation of rape.
The 69-year-old actor attended a police interview on Tuesday (27.11.18) in relation to a claim made in August but is not being kept in custody and was free to terminate the interview at any time, sources in France have revealed.
When an unnamed young actress-and-dancer made an allegation against the French film star in August, he vehemently denied the claims against him.
His lawyer, Herve Temime, said at the time: ''Gerard Depardieu absolutely denies any attack, any rape.
''I regret the public nature of this process which is doing major harm to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence will certainly be proven.''
He also admitted his client had been left ''shaken'' by the allegations, which went against ''everything he is and respects''.
He added: ''I had a long meeting with Gérard Depardieu and I am absolutely convinced his innocence will be established.''
The 'Going Places' actor has been accused of raping and assaulting the 22-year-old woman - who reportedly went to him for career advice - at his mansion in Paris' chic 6th district between 7 and 13 August this year.
His alleged victim filed her complaint in Provence, southern France, prompting local prosecutors to open an investigation and the case was later transferred to prosecutors in Paris.
The 'Cyrano de Bergerac' actor has made headlines in recent years for his criticism of high taxes in France, which prompted him to move to Belgium in protest.
In 2013, he was granted Russian citizenship by the country's president, Vladimir Putin.
Gerard has previously spoken of his poor background and admitted to taking part in petty crime during his childhood, resulting in a prison stint for car theft.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Both this film and its central character are so unapologetic that it's difficult to get...
Devereaux is well known by the people closest to him as an uninhibited playboy, using...
Working with perceptive writer David Magee (Finding Neverand), Ang Lee creates one of the most...
A sense of barbed optimism infuses this 1977-set French comedy. Not only does it keep...
Mixing warm drama with hilariously deadpan comedy, this is one of the most unusual road...
The Pujol family make umbrellas, in the town of Sainte-Gudule. Robert is the head of...
Small but perfectly formed, this unassuming French comedy is smart, emotionally engaging and often very...
Edgy and rough, this is the first half of an energetic biopic about one of...
In the movie critic handbook (yep, we all get one), there are certain assured signs...
The fact that Olivier Dahan's lengthy retread into the life of French chanteuse Edith Piaf...
One would like to think that there at least a few other cities in the...