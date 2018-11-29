Gerard Depardieu has been questioned over an allegation of rape.

The 69-year-old actor attended a police interview on Tuesday (27.11.18) in relation to a claim made in August but is not being kept in custody and was free to terminate the interview at any time, sources in France have revealed.

When an unnamed young actress-and-dancer made an allegation against the French film star in August, he vehemently denied the claims against him.

His lawyer, Herve Temime, said at the time: ''Gerard Depardieu absolutely denies any attack, any rape.

''I regret the public nature of this process which is doing major harm to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence will certainly be proven.''

He also admitted his client had been left ''shaken'' by the allegations, which went against ''everything he is and respects''.

He added: ''I had a long meeting with Gérard Depardieu and I am absolutely convinced his innocence will be established.''

The 'Going Places' actor has been accused of raping and assaulting the 22-year-old woman - who reportedly went to him for career advice - at his mansion in Paris' chic 6th district between 7 and 13 August this year.

His alleged victim filed her complaint in Provence, southern France, prompting local prosecutors to open an investigation and the case was later transferred to prosecutors in Paris.

The 'Cyrano de Bergerac' actor has made headlines in recent years for his criticism of high taxes in France, which prompted him to move to Belgium in protest.

In 2013, he was granted Russian citizenship by the country's president, Vladimir Putin.

Gerard has previously spoken of his poor background and admitted to taking part in petty crime during his childhood, resulting in a prison stint for car theft.