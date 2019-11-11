The 'Has Fallen' franchise is planning three more films and localised television spin-offs, according to producer Alan Siegel.
The makers of the 'Has Fallen' franchise are planning to make at least three more films and localised television spin-offs.
The film series stars Gerard Butler as secret service agent Mike Banning, who has saved both the White House and London from terror attacks in previous films.
Alan Siegel, who has produced the previous three instalments in the series, said his production company Alan Siegel Entertainment is looking at making three more films. He also revealed that he wants actors from the television spin-offs to be involved in future movies.
Speaking at the American Film Market's finance conference, Siegel said: ''If we do it in India, the star of that could come into Angel Has Fallen 4. It could be a symbiotic relationship.''
Siegel was joined at the event by Jeffrey Greenstein, the President of Millennium Media, which produces and sells the franchise and he discussed why 'Angel Has Fallen' had a more character-driven narrative.
The film follows Banning, who is framed for an attack on the US President, played by Morgan Freeman. Greenstein admitted that they ''couldn't just blow up another city''.
He said: ''We looked at each other on the third one and we thought we couldn't just blow up another city.''
Siegel added: ''Maybe next time we will.''
Gerard, 49, whose previous credits include 'Den of Thieves' and 'Law Abiding Citizen', previously drew comparisons between his personal life and Banning's situation when promoting 'Angel Has Fallen'.
He explained: ''Well, weirdly, I was in a different headspace this time around. When I came into this movie, I've been in better places in my life. I'd had a couple of injuries and accidents, so I came in really understanding what it was [that] him trying to get through the job was me trying to get through the movie.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
Despite a number of exhilarating surfing sequences, the interesting true story of surf legend Jay...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
When surfing legend Frosty Hesson pulled a drowning 8-year-old boy out of the water while...