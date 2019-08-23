Gerard Butler would ''call in sick'' if he was asked to save US President Donald Trump or British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 49-year-old Scottish actor is currently starring as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in 'Angel Has Fallen', the third movie in the 'Fallen' franchise, and he admitted he wouldn't be rushing to help either Trump or Johnson if he was asked in real life.

During an interview with Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on 'Heart Breakfast', Gerard was asked: ''In the series so far, you've saved the US President, you've saved the British Prime Minister. If you had to choose between saving Boris or Donald, who would you save?''

And Gerard replied: ''That's a tough question I think I might call in sick that day. Little bit of an upset tummy. Sorry guys.''

Meanwhile, Gerald - who lost his Malibu home in the devastating Woolsey Fire, which destroyed hundreds of homes last November - revealed that after his mobile home was stolen, his team were too scared to tell him, so he found out via entertainment website TMZ.

He explained: ''I hadn't actually gotten it yet, it was being worked on. I bought it and it was being worked on and it was stolen from their yard and returned three days later. Well I don't know if it was returned or if people were found and arrested, put to death...and I got my mobile home back.

''You just reminded me by the way, I heard through TMZ that my mobile, because nobody had the balls to tell me, that my mobile home was stolen. So it turns out that everybody was calling everybody going 'when are we going to tell Gerald?' and then suddenly it's on TMZ and I'm like did anybody think to tell me that my mobile home ...?''

Meanwhile, Gerald previously revealed that his home still isn't ready to be rebuilt almost a year on from the California wildfires.

Gerard explained: ''It's taking its time. It's a very sad and emotional experience when you walk down to your house and you see it still burning, you know, or part of it is. I lost part of it and ... all the land that's gone as well.

''You go, 'Okay, I'll rebuild,' but then it takes so long just to get the clearances because of the toxicity and before they can even clear out the rubble you need permits for that and then the foundations are gone so you've got to dig out the foundations and then they've got to take the top soil off.

He added: ''So it's a long time before you even get close to planning and starting to rebuild, so we still haven't started to rebuild.''

