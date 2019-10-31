Gerard Butler is to star in 'The Plane', which will follow a heroic pilot who has to land an aircraft in a warzone.
Gerard Butler is to star in 'The Plane'.
The 'Den of Thieves' actor will play the lead role in the action movie which will follow pilot Ray Torrance who has to land a storm-damaged aircraft in the middle of a warzone.
He then finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militias who plan to take the plane and its passengers hostage.
As the world's authorities and media search for the plane, Ray must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe for long enough for help to arrive.
The film is scheduled to shoot next year and will be produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures and MadRiver Pictures. The script has been written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis and is based on the book by Cumming.
MadRiver first acquired the rights to the film back in 2016 but Butler has now been confirmed to star.
The Scottish actor recently appeared in 'Angel Has Fallen', which grossed £133 million at the worldwide box office.
Butler appeared in the film alongside Morgan Freeman, 82, and was impressed with Freeman's tenacity and desire to perform his own stunts.
He said: ''I was running that guy all over the place - upstairs, downstairs, throwing him in a room, behind cars, in cars, in a pool. I have to dive, grab him, pull him under and hold him under the water for a while. And I have to tell you, he was amazing and he loved it. At the end, he's like, 'I have to say, I've made many movies, but I had a really good time. I really enjoyed myself.'''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
Despite a number of exhilarating surfing sequences, the interesting true story of surf legend Jay...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
When surfing legend Frosty Hesson pulled a drowning 8-year-old boy out of the water while...