Gerard Butler is to star in 'The Plane'.

The 'Den of Thieves' actor will play the lead role in the action movie which will follow pilot Ray Torrance who has to land a storm-damaged aircraft in the middle of a warzone.

He then finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militias who plan to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

As the world's authorities and media search for the plane, Ray must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe for long enough for help to arrive.

The film is scheduled to shoot next year and will be produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures and MadRiver Pictures. The script has been written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis and is based on the book by Cumming.

MadRiver first acquired the rights to the film back in 2016 but Butler has now been confirmed to star.

The Scottish actor recently appeared in 'Angel Has Fallen', which grossed £133 million at the worldwide box office.

Butler appeared in the film alongside Morgan Freeman, 82, and was impressed with Freeman's tenacity and desire to perform his own stunts.

He said: ''I was running that guy all over the place - upstairs, downstairs, throwing him in a room, behind cars, in cars, in a pool. I have to dive, grab him, pull him under and hold him under the water for a while. And I have to tell you, he was amazing and he loved it. At the end, he's like, 'I have to say, I've made many movies, but I had a really good time. I really enjoyed myself.'''