Gerard Butler and his girlfriend Morgan Brown are reportedly set to take their relationship to the next level after they were spotted looking at properties together in Chelsea, New York.
The 'Bounty Hunter' actor and the 41-year-old beauty are believed to have been busy eyeing up potential properties in the Chelsea area of New York over the weekend, including a 4,100-square-foot apartment at 236 West 26th Street, which they are weighing up whether they can style it with a ''rustic'' look.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Things are looking serious. Gerry sold his $6 million Chelsea loft last year and is looking for a bigger space to share with Morgan.
''They have visited a sprawling loft in Chelsea twice and are trying to determine if the home can be decorated in a more 'rustic' way compared to the sophisticated look that the current owners achieved.''
Last year, the 48-year-old actor sold his Chelsea loft apartment - which he described as ''bohemian old-world rustic chateau with a taste of baroque'' - for a reported $5.99 million.
The couple - who have been seeing each other on/off since 2014 - were believed to have split in August last year, after a ''make or break'' holiday to Mexico.
But in October, the '300' star said he was ready to start a family and settle down within the next few years.
Gerard - who has previously been romantically linked to the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Biel - said: ''I have no personal life. In five years I want to be in a relationship. I'd love to have one or two kids - it's about time.
''I want to be more run by my personal life than my career.''
