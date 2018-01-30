Gerard Butler's motorcycle accident has made him think about life more and hasn't put him off having adventures but wants it done in a ''safer way''.
The 'Olympus Has Fallen' actor was involved in a nasty crash last October, when he was riding his bike around Los Angeles and a woman ploughed into him, sending him flying through the air.
Although he managed to escape the ordeal with just a fractured foot and a few cuts and bruises, the whole accident has changed Gerard.
Speaking about the incident on ITV's Lorraine, he said: ''I thought this is it. I was going very fast so I knew I was going far when I crashed. I was going through the air a certain way, and it seemed like a long time.
''I thought if I fall in the wrong way I'm a dead man, or I'm going to wake up paralysed. It makes you think, I need to think about other things. I want to not have the stress of waking up in the morning and thinking I have this coming up and that coming up. I want an adventure but in a safer way.''
Gerard previously revealed how the accident had made him appreciate just how ''precious'' his life is.
He said: ''It made me really appreciate how precious life is because I could have landed any number of ways that would have taken me out ... I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me. I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit. A lot of them watched that happen and they're like, 'That was you?!' So I'm sitting down and my feet are killing me and my shoes are ripped and [one guy asks], 'So, how's it all goin'?' And I [tried to say], 'Well I'm supposed to be doing an action movie in about three weeks.'''
