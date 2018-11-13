'300' actor Gerard Butler has taken in other victims of the wildfires in California despite his own Malibu home being damaged in the blaze.
Gerard Butler has taken in victims of the wildfires in California.
The 48-year-old star's Malibu home was damaged in the blaze, but he has revealed his heartbreak for those who are suffering more, while revealing he has been doing what he can to help.
Speaking to Backgrid, he said: ''I'm OK, I just came from my property and it could've been worse. A lot of it's damage, but to be honest I feel bad for ... so many communities here that are trailer parks, suburban working class houses that are completely destroyed.
''People have lost everything, and we have some of them staying at our house right now. It's just really sad, you know, because people give their lives to get to a place like this. I've lost a lot of belongings, but I haven't lost everything.''
The '300' actor has taken to social media to encourage people to give what they can to help those in need, and described himself as ''one of the lucky ones''.
He wrote on Instagram: ''My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California.
''I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed. A lot of people lost everything and will have to rebuild from scratch.
''I am ok and so grateful for all of the well wishes. Please turn your support to those who need it most here, and throughout California.''
He directed fans to the Go Fund Me donations page at Gofundme.com/cause/californiafires.
Gerard is one of a number of big-name stars who has suffered at the hands of the wildfires.
Jessica Simpson - who has kids Maxwell, six, and Ace, five, and is currently pregnant with her third child - has been evacuated from her family home.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Praying for everyone in California affected by these terrible fires. We have been evacuated for almost 48hrs now and need the angels to keep surrounding our home. Thank you to the brave firefighters who have protected our home so far. (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
Despite a number of exhilarating surfing sequences, the interesting true story of surf legend Jay...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
When surfing legend Frosty Hesson pulled a drowning 8-year-old boy out of the water while...