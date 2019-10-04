Gerard Butler is suing the driver who knocked him off his motorcycle two years ago.

The 'Angel Has Fallen' star is reportedly seeking damages from the woman who ploughed into him and sent him flying through the air - causing him to fracture his foot and suffer a few cuts and bruises - as he rode his bike around Los Angeles back in 2017.

According to court documents, obtained by The Blast, Gerard has accused the driver of ''negligently pulling her vehicle off the curb'' before ''cutting across lanes of traffic directly in front of him'' in her 2016 Mercedes Benz.

He has claimed ''the impact caused him to be ejected from his motorcycle and tumble up over her vehicle and back onto the pavement.''

Shortly after the incident, the 49-year-old actor said the crash had made him realise how ''precious'' his life is because he could've ended up dead if he had landed wrong.

He explained at the time: ''It made me really appreciate how precious life is because I could have landed any number of ways that would have taken me out.''

The '300' star could remember the incident really well but admitted all that was going through his mind when he eventually smashed into the ground was whether he'd be well enough to film his new movie at the time.

He said: ''I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me. I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit. A lot of them watched that happen and they're like, 'That was you?!'

''So I'm sitting down and my feet are killing me and my shoes are ripped and [one guy asks], 'So, how's it all goin'?' And I [tried to say], 'Well I'm supposed to be doing an action movie in about three weeks.'''