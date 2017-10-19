Gerard Butler has shed ''a few tears'' since being knocked off his bike.

The 47-year-old actor was riding his bicycle around Los Angeles last week when a woman ploughed into him and sent him flying through the air and he admits it has been tough promoting his new movie 'Geostorm' around the world while dealing with the pain of fractured feet.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he said: ''It happened at the worst time, between a worldwide press tour.

''I did a 30 foot through the air somersault and I pulled my helmet off and people were like, 'Oh that's Gerard Butler.'

''I've got five fractures in right foot, and fractures in my left foot, and my wrist was bust. I've taken ice baths at night, it's not pretty, but I'll get there, I'm OK.

''I literally got out of bed after three days where I couldn't even walk to the toilet and I had to get on a plane and go to a talk show. There were a few tears shed. I felt like somebody had run over my feet.''

However, the Scottish star is trying to look on the bright side and is enjoying the attention he's getting for his injuries.

He added: ''There's always a bright side to having an accident - the pity you get is good.

''They gave me crutches at the hospital, but just to get to the elevator was pretty much impossible.''

Gerard recently admitted the accident made him appreciate how ''precious'' his life is.

He said: ''It made me really appreciate how precious life is because I could have landed any number of ways that would have taken me out.''

The '300' star can remember the incident really well but has admitted all that was going through his mind when he eventually smashed into the ground was whether he'd be well enough to film his new movie.

He explained: ''I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me. I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit. A lot of them watched that happen and they're like, 'That was you?!' So I'm sitting down and my feet are killing me and my shoes are ripped and [one guy asks], 'So, how's it all goin'?' And I [tried to say], 'Well I'm supposed to be doing an action movie in about three weeks.'''