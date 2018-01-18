Gerard Butler has had sex on the side of a volcano and on a glacier, but admitted the latter was ''not fun''.
Gerard Butler has had sex on a glacier and on the side of a volcano.
The 48-year-old actor admitted he enjoys making love in ''crazy'' places and he can't resist getting intimate when he visits somewhere ''interesting'' with a partner.
Asked on 'Watch What Happens Live' where the craziest place he's had sex is, he said: ''I'm trying to think, I've had sex in some pretty crazy places.
''[On a plane?] Actually, no.
''I had sex on the side of a volcano once. That was pretty cool. Actually, it was pretty hot. And on a glacier.
''If you're somewhere interesting, you kind of think, 'It would be nice to...' ''
But the 'Den of Thieves' star - who is dating Morgan Brown - admitted it was ''not fun'' making love out on the ice.
He confessed: ''I've got to be honest, it was not fun. My ass stuck to the ice.''
Elsewhere on the show, the '300' star looked uncomfortable when he was asked who was the better kisser out of his 'Bounty Hunter' co-star Jennifer Aniston or 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life' collaborator Angelina Jolie, both of whom have been married to Brad Pitt.
He eventually said: ''Jennifer Aniston. I'm just going, you know, I'm just taking you by surprise.''
Gerard was also quizzed about his past relationship with reality TV star Brandi Glanville, and admitted he had no idea about her fame and didn't even know her surname when they ''hung out'' together.
He said: ''It was kind of a crazy time in my life. Anyway we hung out and had fun and I never saw her again.''
He admitted he was later asked by TMZ about his relationship with the 'Real Housewives' star and replied: ''Who's Brandi Glanville?''
He explained: ''Because I didn't even know her last name. So I'm like 'Who's Brandi Glanville?' She got pretty upset about that.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
Despite a number of exhilarating surfing sequences, the interesting true story of surf legend Jay...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
When surfing legend Frosty Hesson pulled a drowning 8-year-old boy out of the water while...