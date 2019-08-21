Gerard Butler has opened up about the long and ''emotional'' process to rebuild his Malibu home after November's California wildfire.
Gerard Butler's Malibu home still isn't ready to be rebuilt almost a year on from the California wildfire.
The 49-year-old actor lost his property in the devastating Woolsey Fire, which destroyed hundreds of homes last November, and the 'Angel Has Fallen' star has opened up about the long and ''emotional experience'' of preparing his home for rebuild.
Gerard explained: ''It's taking its time.
''It's a very sad and emotional experience when you walk down to your house and you see it still burning, you know, or part of it is. I lost part of it and ... all the land that's gone as well.
''You go, 'Okay, I'll rebuild,' but then it takes so long just to get the clearances because of the toxicity and before they can even clear out the rubble you need permits for that and then the foundations are gone so you've got to dig out the foundations and then they've got to take the topsoil off.
He added: ''So it's a long time before you even get close to planning and starting to rebuild, so we still haven't started to rebuild.''
The '300' actor was also involved in a nasty crash last October, when he was riding his bike around Los Angeles and a woman ploughed into him, sending him flying through the air.
Although he managed to escape the ordeal with just a fractured foot and a few cuts and bruises, Gerard says having the fire and accident so close together made him ''reevaluate'' everything.
Speaking on 'Extra', he added: ''These last two years, they were interesting and hard.
''A lot of stuff happened like the fire, motorcycle accident, other stuff went on, and a lot of it happened very close together and it just made me reevaluate.''
Gerard quickly turned his attention towards helping to fund the rebuilding process throughout the Malibu community and also hosted a star-studded fundraiser - which was attended by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Minnie Driver, The Edge and Robin Thicke - for The Malibu Foundation.
The foundation was created by a group of Malibu residents that included former couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth - who also lost their property.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...
Blacksmith apprentice Hiccup and his pet dragon Toothless have managed to end the war between...
Despite a number of exhilarating surfing sequences, the interesting true story of surf legend Jay...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
When surfing legend Frosty Hesson pulled a drowning 8-year-old boy out of the water while...