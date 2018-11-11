Scottish star Gerard Butler has revealed that his Malibu home is now ''half gone'' because of the damage caused by the California wildfires.
The 48-year-old actor has taken to his Instagram account to reveal the extent of the devastation caused by the fires, posting a photograph of himself stood in front of the shell of his Malibu home.
Gerard captioned the dramatic image: ''Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org. (sic)''
Gerard is one of a number of big-name stars who has suffered at the hands of the wildfires.
But movie director Guillermo Del Toro considers himself fortunate that the fires didn't cause even more damage to his property, which also serves as a shrine to horror movie history and is known as Bleak House.
The acclaimed filmmaker wrote on Twitter: ''Just an update: Bleak House (I am told this morning) seems to be fine. Just minor smoke damage. I am aware about how much this fire has taken, how much has been lost- this is humbling and a blessing. (sic)''
Elsewhere, Jessica Simpson - who has kids Maxwell, six, and Ace, five, and is currently pregnant with her third child - has been evacuated from her family home.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Praying for everyone in California affected by these terrible fires. We have been evacuated for almost 48hrs now and need the angels to keep surrounding our home. Thank you to the brave firefighters who have protected our home so far. [praying emoji] (sic)''
