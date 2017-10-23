Gerard Butler is ready to start a family within the next five years.
While the 47-year-old actor says he has no time for a personal life right now, he intends to become a father within the next five years, explaining that it is ''about time''.
He told PEOPLE: ''I have no personal life. In five years I want to be in a relationship. I'd love to have one or two kids -- it's about time.
''I want to be more run by my personal life than my career.''
Although Gerard currently lives in Malibu, California, he would love to move to North Carolina and spend more time exploring nature.
He said: ''My stomach aches when I think about nature and adventure. I have a place out in Malibu right now but [in five years], I want to have a place in North Carolina or somewhere that I spend more time in nature.''
Meanwhile, Gerard and his on/off girlfriend Morgan Brown split in August after a ''make or break'' holiday to Mexico, and some of the actor's pals believe he just ''couldn't commit'' to a relationship with the brunette beauty.
A friend said: ''Gerry just isn't ready to settle down. He thought Morgan might have been the right person at the right time but it wasn't to be.
''He's told his friends he just couldn't commit. Gerry loves Morgan but it wasn't working.
''He has been away filming and he thought it would be better if they went their separate ways. They went away to Mexico to see if it would work out but they both saw it would be best they moved on.''
While the pair have called time on their romance, some friends of the '300' star - who has previously been romantically linked to the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Biel - aren't sure he will ever settle down.
The pal added: ''Some of Gerry's friends have given up on thinking he would ever settle down. He is having too much fun.''
Gerard and Morgan are thought to have separated last November and she was then spotted having a stroll with Liev Schreiber, following his split from Naomi Watts after 11 years.
