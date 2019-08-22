Gerard Butler has praised Morgan Freeman's stunt skills.

The 82-year-old actor performed many of his own stunts for new movie 'Angel Has Fallen' and Gerard, 49, was impressed with the older actor's tenacity.

He told Variety: ''I was running that guy all over the place - upstairs, downstairs, throwing him in a room, behind cars, in cars, in a pool. I have to dive, grab him, pull him under and hold him under the water for a while. And I have to tell you, he was amazing and he loved it. At the end, he's like, 'I have to say, I've made many movies, but I had a really good time. I really enjoyed myself.'''

However, Morgan admitted he was not a fan of the underwater stunts.

He said: ''I don't swim. I took to the stunt like a person who doesn't do water.''

Meanwhile, Gerard previously admitted he was worried he could kill Morgan during their stunt scenes in the third instalment of the movie franchise that sees him play Secret Service agent Mike Banning, with Morgan as President Allan Trumbull.

He said: ''I don't think, in Morgan's whole career, he's ever done as much action. I mean, we have him diving off boats, swimming in pools and running with bullets flying after him.

''Yet he seemed to absolutely love it and was up to any challenge. He's 82 and there were times I thought, 'He's running faster than I am'. It was three or four solid days of action.

''He dives off a boat and then I have to push him underwater, and we run in and out of cars. I was going, 'Please, don't kill Morgan!'''