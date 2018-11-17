Gerard Butler has hosted a fundraiser for victims of the California wildfires.

The 49-year-old actor recently lost his home in California to the devastating wildfires, but he's quickly turned his attention towards helping to fund the rebuilding process throughout the Malibu community.

Gerard hosted a star-studded fundraiser - which was attended by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Minnie Driver, The Edge and Robin Thicke - for The Malibu Foundation on Friday night (16.11.18).

The foundation was actually created by a group of Malibu residents that included Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Gerard hosted the event at another of his properties, where he explained to the attendees that it's tough for parents in the local area to ''explain to their kids what happened to their home''.

During his speech, Gerard said: ''We're here tonight to try and remedy that situation. Thank you all so much for coming.''

At one point during the evening, Sean Penn took to the stage and he praised the firefighters ''who saved our homes'' and ''who risked their lives''.

The fundraiser was staged shortly after it was revealed that Gerard has taken in victims of the wildfires in California.

The '300' actor previously said: ''I'm OK, I just came from my property and it could've been worse. A lot of it's damage, but to be honest I feel bad for ... so many communities here that are trailer parks, suburban working-class houses that are completely destroyed.

''People have lost everything, and we have some of them staying at our house right now. It's just really sad, you know, because people give their lives to get to a place like this. I've lost a lot of belongings, but I haven't lost everything.''