Gerard Butler accidentally got high at a Barbra Streisand concert.

The 48-year-old actor has admitted he once found himself ''stoned'' whilst enjoying the performance put on by the 'Woman In Love' hitmaker, after a friend offered him a piece of cookie and didn't tell him it contained marijuana.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Monday (15.01.18), he said: ''I have a lot of funny Barbra Streisand stories by the way. I was at her concert and a friend gave me a bite of a cookie. It turned out it was a little bit of a hash cookie, and I hadn't really had hash cookies. And I got so stoned.''

Things got worse for the 'London Has Fallen' star when he was tasked with meeting up with the 75-year-old singer at the show, after he had failed to pull through with his promise to call her.

He explained: ''And I had met Barbra before, and we got on great. We'd actually sat next to each other at the Governor's Ball and the Oscars, and we'd talked about architecture and she'd said 'Oh you have to come and see my place'. She called me, but I was on my way to Haiti at the time after the earthquake, so I didn't call her back.

''So when I ran into her at the concert, I was trying to get away cuz I don't know what to say cuz I'm stoned! Someone's going 'Oh Gerry! Come and say hello to Barbra!'

''There was a bunch of people there and she looked at me and said 'You didn't call,' and I thought okay, I'm going to get out of this really brilliantly, and I said 'I know'. That was my answer.''

Gerard insists the pair have seen moved past their awkward conversation, as he phoned her back a few days later to apologise.

He added: ''In actual fact I called her a couple of days later and she was like 'You were so rude I can't believe you never called me back!' and we ended up having the most amazing conversation. And she's now ... I would say we're friends now.''