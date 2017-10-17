Gerard Butler was given a huge wake-up call after he survived a bike accident.
Gerard Butler has realised how ''precious'' his life is after he was recently knocked off his bike.
The 47-year-old actor was riding his push bike around Los Angeles when a woman ploughed into him and sent him flying through the air but, although he managed to escape the ordeal with just a fractured foot and a few cuts and bruises, the incident has given him a new perspective.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''It made me really appreciate how precious life is because I could have landed any number of ways that would have taken me out.''
The '300' star can remember the incident really well but has admitted all that was going through his mind when he eventually smashed into the ground was whether he'd be well enough to film his new movie.
He explained: ''I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me. I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit. A lot of them watched that happen and they're like, 'That was you?!' So I'm sitting down and my feet are killing me and my shoes are ripped and [one guy asks], 'So, how's it all goin'?' And I [tried to say], 'Well I'm supposed to be doing an action movie in about three weeks.'''
Despite having an injured foot, Gerard should be fit enough to shoot his next project.
He added: ''I have five fractures in my right foot alone [and] a bunch of stupid stuff, a torn meniscus, but I'll be fine.''
Meanwhile, the Scottish actor - who is a keen motorcycle rider - recently revealed he suffered a hernia during the making of '300'.
Gerard starred as Leonidas in the hit 2006 action movie and in one particular scene, his character kicks a man down a pit while shouting ''this is Sparta'' - which caused him to suffer a painful injury.
He recently shared: ''My whole psyche through filming was, 'This guy's been through hell, he's been through much more than I'm going through, so the least I can do is get a hernia from doing a little kick.' Which I pretty much had by the second kick. My hip flexor was gone, a hernia ... but it was cool.''
