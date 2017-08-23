Gerard Butler and his girlfriend Morgan Brown have reportedly split up following a ''make or break'' holiday to Mexico.
The couple have reportedly gone their separate ways following a ''make or break'' holiday to Mexico, and some of the 47-year-old actor's pals believe he just ''couldn't commit'' to a relationship with the brunette beauty.
A friend said: ''Gerry just isn't ready to settle down. He thought Morgan might have been the right person at the right time but it wasn't to be.
''He's told his friends he just couldn't commit. Gerry loves Morgan but it wasn't working.
''He has been away filming and he thought it would be better if they went their separate ways. They went away to Mexico to see if it would work out but they both saw it would be best they moved on.''
While the pair have called time on their romance, some friends of the '300' star - who has previously been romantically linked to the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Biel - aren't sure he will ever settle down.
The pal added to The Sun newspaper: ''Some of Gerry's friends have given up on thinking he would ever settle down. He is having too much fun.''
Gerard and Morgan are thought to have separated last November and she was then spotted having a stroll with Liev Schreiber, following his split from Naomi Watts after 11 years.
After Gerard and Morgan's 2016 break up, he was said to have woman constantly ''throwing themselves'' at him.
A source said at the time: ''Girls throw themselves at him. It's hard for him to constantly say, 'No. Get away from me. I have a girlfriend.' ''
The Hollywood star had been dating the former model for around two years when they broke up in 2016, but they were thought to have reunited earlier this year.
