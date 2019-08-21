Gerard Butler accidentally flashed 400 people at his sister's wedding, because he forgot he wasn't wearing underwear underneath his kilt
The 49-year-old actor donned a traditional Scottish kilt - which is typically worn without underwear - to his sister Lynn's wedding, and has said that after forgetting to keep his legs together when he sat down, he ended up accidentally flashing all 400 people who attended the ceremony.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Conan', the '300' star said: ''We're born in kilts. They're the worst diapers ... I've not worn a kilt as much as you'd think. I wore a kilt at my brother's wedding and at my sister's wedding, and I loved it both times, but they were both disasters.
''At my sister's wedding I had to do the first reading, it was a Catholic wedding, there's, like, 400 people in the congregation. So I'm sitting, and my mum's in the front row and she's looking up at me, and I'm looking down at her. And my mum ... she does this pious like [puts his hands together] and I think she's telling me to pray. I think she's saying 'Please pray, you should be doing this'.
''So I'm sitting there and I put my hands together, and she goes 'No no no'. I look down, and my kilt is spread wide, facing the whole congregation. So I slowly like ... crossed my legs. We don't wear underwear under a kilt, you're not supposed to. I, definitely, that day, was not wearing underwear.''
Gerard himself is not married, but previously said he was keen to start a family within the next five years.
Speaking in 2017, he said: ''I have no personal life. In five years I want to be in a relationship. I'd love to have one or two kids - it's about time. I want to be more run by my personal life than my career.''
