Marchesa are set to head in a different direction, away from formal dresses.

The fashion house has previously dressed the likes of Nicole Kidman, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez for high-profile events, but since multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were made against co-founder Georgina Chapman's now-estranged husband Harvey Weinstein last October, none of their creations have been seen on the red carpet.

And it seems Georgina and her business partner, Keren Craig, are planning something different for the future of the company.

Georgina said in a statement: ''We are looking forward to expanding our cocktails and separates, giving our versatility to our collections for our customers.''

And the design duo understand now is not the time to get upset about their lack of exposure at premieres and awards ceremonies.

Keren told Grazia magazine: ''In the future, I am sure you will see our dresses on the red carpet, but right now, it's time to step back from that.

''That's always been a great marketing tool for us, but it's not our core business.''

Actress Felicity Huffman previously came forward to claim she was pressured by the disgraced movie mogul to wear a dress from his wife's label to collect her Golden Globe for 'Transamerica' in 2006, and Keren admitted she was ''shocked'' by her revelation as she had enjoyed working with the former 'Desperate Housewives' star on her gown.

She said: ''That was very difficult to read and shocking.

''It was the first I'd heard about it. I remember the dress and I remember working with Felicity, she was absolutely lovely.

''So I was shocked... and very sad.''