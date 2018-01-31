Georgina Chapman has pulled her planned show from New York Fashion Week.

The 41-year-old designer - who has rarely been seen in public since sexual misconduct allegations against her now-estranged husband Harvey Weinstein broke in October - was slated to show her brand Marchesa on February 14, but she is now likely to reveal her new collection via a digital presentation instead.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Georgina couldn't go through with it. She was too scared.

''They were gung-ho . . . but as they got closer, she choked.''

The insider claimed Georgina's brother, Edward, who is CEO of the brand ''doesn't really have the chops to navigate a boat that's in that type of water.''

A spokesperson for Marchesa simply said: ''Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their Fall '18 collection in an updated format this season.''

In October, Georgina revealed she was leaving Weinstein - the father of her two children, seven-year-old daughter India and four-year-old son Dashiell - following the allegations against him.

She said at the time: ''My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.

''I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.''

At the time the scandal broke, Georgina was busy preparing her 2018 bridal collection presentation, but that ultimately did not happen as planned.

Despite the scandal surrounding the 65-year-old disgraced film mogul, Georgina and her business partner, Keren Craig, have received support from their customers, including Meghan McCain who insisted she will still wear a Marchesa gown on her wedding day, so the pair are not ''punished'' for Harvey's ''disgusting behaviour''.

Speaking previously Meghan said: ''The scandal erupted and everybody was like, are you going to keep the dress? And I was like why should the two women designers be punished for a man's disgusting behaviour. I just didn't want to feel like the people who had worked there and make their livelihood should be punished as well.''