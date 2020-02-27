Georgina Chapman is reportedly romancing Adrien Brody.

The Marchesa founder is believed to have struck up a romance with the 46-year-old actor, almost three years after she split from her ex-husband Harvey Weinstein in 2017 after he was accused by numerous women of sexual harassment.

People magazine confirmed the couple's romance on Wednesday (26.02.20), but the pair have been linked for several months.

The news comes after Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act in his trial in Manhattan, where he was being tried on five counts pertaining to sexual assault.

Weinstein will be sentenced on March 11, and will remain in Rikers Island jail until then.

Georgina last spoke publicly about her ex-husband in 2018, when she said she needed therapy to help her process the scandal, which saw over 80 women accuse Weinstein of acting inappropriately over the last 30 years.

She said: ''At first I couldn't [have therapy], because I was too shocked. And I somehow felt that I didn't deserve it. And then I realised: This has happened. I have to own it. I have to move forward. There was a part of me that was terribly naive - clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief!''

Revealing how she became afraid to even leave her house because of the movie mogul's behaviour, she added: ''I was so humiliated and so broken ... that ... I didn't think it was respectful to go out ... I thought, 'Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?' It's still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.''

Georgina announced she was leaving Weinstein shortly after the scandal broke in 2017, when she said she had to make the right decision for the two children she has with the 67-year-old movie mogul, India, nine, and Dashiell, six.

She said: ''My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.''