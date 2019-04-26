Georgia May Jagger is using her appearance as the cover star of Carnaby's sustainability-themed issue to promote the conservation of the world's oceans

The 27-year-old model has posed for the magazine which has teamed up with Shaftesbury and Project 0, which is a new initiative which has been created to protect and clean up the world's oceans.

And Georgia - who is an ambassador for the conservation organisation - is ''proud'' to represent the ''sustainability'' issue because she likes to keep mindful of the environment and ''incorporate'' it into her daily life.

In a statement, Georgia said: ''I am so proud to be on the cover of Carnaby magazine and representing both Bleach and Project 0. As one of the owners of Bleach, we are always looking to improve the sustainability of our business.

''It really is the lifeblood of our brand. I am really happy to be a part of an area of London that takes sustainability as seriously as we do at Bleach, and that I, as a Project 0 Ambassador, incorporate into my daily life.''

And to celebrate the eco-friendly issue, Project 0 has launched the latest range of limited edition Carnaby tote bags, featuring environmentally themed artwork from Georgia, Tracey Emin, Fearne Cotton, Holly St Clair, Julian Höenig and Suki Waterhouse.

Georgia added: ''The ocean is my favourite place to spend time and I think whales are the most incredible of Earth's creatures. I drew my whale to inspire people to remember that the choices they make each day impact the lives of whales and all the creatures in the sea.''

The head-turning, reusable bags are printed on recycled cotton canvas and feature striking aesthetics that depict the ocean and address the environmental impact on marine life.

The director at Project 0, Tyrone Wood says: ''Project 0 is so pleased to be entering into partnership with Carnaby to create a sustainable, ocean-friendly future for everyone. Carnaby has a history of setting an inspirational tone in culture, so it makes total sense that together we lead London into a stylish, reusable future.''

The bags cost £15, with 100% of funds raised from the sale of the bags going to conservation work in the Thames, and will be available to buy at weareprojectzero.org as well as at Carnaby's shopping and music events including the upcoming World Oceans Day on Saturday 8 June.