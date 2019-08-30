Georgia May Jagger started her own skincare line out of a ''necessity'' to have products that worked on her sensitive skin.

The 27-year-old model-and-designer - who is the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall - has admitted she had no choice but to start her own beauty range because she required products which are made from natural sources so they won't interfere with her eczema.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I have really sensitive skin and I get eczema and stuff, so really it was just a necessity to me to have a brand that worked, because I'm always having so much make-up.''

The catwalk beauty is extremely environmentally conscious and promises each product will be ''green'' and stored in recyclable materials.

She added: ''We're going to have a really hero product that's very important for people who have dry skin.

''And yes, it's green as well, with all recycled glass bottles and natural, organic ingredients.

''It was very important to me that it was sustainable.''

Georgia is also the co-owner of UK salon Bleach London - which is opening in Los Angeles - and they are also constantly coming up with ways to be more eco-friendly.

She explained: ''I'm hoping that the planet will be here for future generations and not just for us.

''We're becoming carbon neutral. We feel like, as a brand, that we need to be environmentally conscious. ...We've been doing a refill stations in our salons and just trying to come up with new innovative ways to become more environmentally conscious.''