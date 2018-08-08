Georgia May Jagger has revealed her guide to an easy beach glow, without the need for a massive make-up bag.

The 26-year-old model has shared her regime for looking your best whilst enjoying the sun, sea and sand and insists she swears by her own organic makeup line - yet to be released - and drugstore products to tackle her problematic dry skin.

In a beauty tutorial video posted by Vogue of Georgia speaking during a break from Miami Swim Week 2018, she said: ''First of all I'm gonna moisturise, I started making my own products and they're all completely natural and British. I've always kind of been in into organic skin care, this has kind of got rose geranium in it and calendula and I've always had really dry skin so it's really good for that.''

The star also swears by multipurpose 'Super Balm' which can be used on lips and skin, the star uses the product to give her cheeks an extra lift.

She said: ''The other thing I've got is the super balm which is lip balm but you can also use it on dry skin you've been in the sun or you can use it on your elbows stuff like that.

''I always put a little bit of extra on my cheeks and on my eyes you can also like put it over your make-up if you want to kind of have that shiny look.''

The blonde beauty's routine then comprises of a Burberry foundation stick, Legendary Lashes by Charlotte Tilbury, a Boots concealer, Fenty Beauty's gold eye shadow, Mac clear brow gel, Burberry's fresh glow radiance bronzer, Metal Moon highlighter by Fenty, Mac lipstick in Mehr, and Liz Earl skin tonic.

Although she opts for a more natural look whilst at the beach, Georgia has followed in her rock star father Sir Mick Jagger's footsteps with some of her more unconventional beauty looks.

Georgia - whose mother is Mick's ex Jerry Hall - said: ''I used to bleach my eyebrows and wear a lot of pink eye shadow, when I was teenager the only make up I used to wear was bright green eyeliner and Urban Decay glitter eyeliner on top.''