Georgia May Jagger debuted her new bright pink hair at the British Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (10.12.18).
Georgia May Jagger debuted her new bright pink hair at the British Fashion Awards.
The 26-year-old model and designer- who is the daughter of model Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger - unveiled her dramatic new hairstyle on the red carpet for the first time at the glitzy event held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (10.12.18).
The beauty's new bold locks created a contrast look with her elegant two piece fuchsia suit and Georgia paired the look with a rare neutral makeup look featuring a nude lip and subtle eyes - and the fashionista wore copper platform heels adorned with multicoloured decorative disks.
Although this is the first time she has stepped out with her new look, Georgia gave a sneak peak at her coloured tresses earlier this year by sharing a selfie social media, and the star was flooded with comments from fans who loved her new look.
One user wrote: ''I absolutely love this new look! So brave to try such a bold colour, you look amazing x (sic)''
Another said: ''Pink dream! Looking very cool Georgia (sic)''
The model is known for her bright and bold make-up looks and signature quirky outfits, and last year the style icon launched her very own clothing line inspired by music, art and travel, in collaboration with Volcom's Stone Row and the brand's womenswear global design director, was over the moon to be working with her.
She said: ''She is honest and focused on what she wants. Plus, she is with us every step of the way through the design process. With a common influence from London and California, we are aligned on our inspiration for Volcom and Stone Row, so it's been a great partnership.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.