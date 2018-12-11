Georgia May Jagger debuted her new bright pink hair at the British Fashion Awards.

The 26-year-old model and designer- who is the daughter of model Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger - unveiled her dramatic new hairstyle on the red carpet for the first time at the glitzy event held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (10.12.18).

The beauty's new bold locks created a contrast look with her elegant two piece fuchsia suit and Georgia paired the look with a rare neutral makeup look featuring a nude lip and subtle eyes - and the fashionista wore copper platform heels adorned with multicoloured decorative disks.

Although this is the first time she has stepped out with her new look, Georgia gave a sneak peak at her coloured tresses earlier this year by sharing a selfie social media, and the star was flooded with comments from fans who loved her new look.

One user wrote: ''I absolutely love this new look! So brave to try such a bold colour, you look amazing x (sic)''

Another said: ''Pink dream! Looking very cool Georgia (sic)''

The model is known for her bright and bold make-up looks and signature quirky outfits, and last year the style icon launched her very own clothing line inspired by music, art and travel, in collaboration with Volcom's Stone Row and the brand's womenswear global design director, was over the moon to be working with her.

She said: ''She is honest and focused on what she wants. Plus, she is with us every step of the way through the design process. With a common influence from London and California, we are aligned on our inspiration for Volcom and Stone Row, so it's been a great partnership.''