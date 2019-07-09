Georgia May Jagger has moved in with her boyfriend.

The 27-year-old model - who is the daughter of Sir Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall - had been in a long-distance relationship with restaurateur Louis Levy but they are now making a home together in New York City.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said: ''I've just moved to Brooklyn to be with my boyfriend; we've been doing long-distance for some time now, so I'm really happy that I see him more. Right now, we're settling into where we're living, doing a bit of antique shopping, just sussing out the place.''

Georgia admits that she has had to make some changes to her lifestyle since setting up home with Louis, mainly altering her sleep pattern because her man works at nights.

She shared: ''I used to be like an old lady and go to bed really early. But because my boyfriend works nights, the dogs and I are up until two in the morning pretty much every night.''

And when her partner isn't working, the couple like nothing more than having a cuddle on the couch and watching TV together and their favourite shows are 'Killing Eve' and 'Great British Bake Off'.

Georgia said: ''My boyfriend and I like to watch 'Bake Off' together. He's really into it - he's French and I feel like they don't really have programmes like that in France. So we critique it in an English sort of way. We're also really into 'Killing Eve' and we just finished 'Game of Thrones'. The final episode was amazing. It was pretty much all you heard people talking about in the streets in New York.''