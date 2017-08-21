Georgia May Jagger has collaborated with Volcom's Stone Row on a new clothing line.

The 25-year-old model has joined forces with the fashion house, which are known for their sportswear garments, footwear and accessories, to create a 10-piece capsule collection inspired by music, art and travel.

According to WWD, the blonde-haired beauty has been desperate to partner with the label to design products she thinks are essential for when she is jetting off across the globe, and the catwalk icon has been very hands on throughout the creative process.

The brand's womenswear global design director, Kelly Summer, said: ''She is honest and focused on what she wants. Plus, she is with us every step of the way through the design process. With a common influence from London and California, we are aligned on our inspiration for Volcom and Stone Row, so it's been a great partnership. From initial concept, right through to the photo shoot, we have plenty of touch points with Georgia to make sure this collaboration is something she is proud of.''

And the company are honoured to have Georgia on board the project because she is their ideal muse as she shares a ''love'' for all the activities Volcom target with their merchandise.

Kelly continued: ''Georgia is the Volcom muse. She represents our girl from her love of the ocean to skateboarding, music and art and, of course, fashion. By working with her for multiple years, we are able to build an organic relationship and focus on storytelling. Georgia has mass appeal and gets Volcom and Stone Row in front of a broader audience.''

The Stone Row x Georgia May Jagger capsule features a feminine slip dress, as well as a metallic raincoat and track jacket, which is available to buy online and in store now.