Georgia May Jagger is ''not allowed'' to shop at Vivienne Westwood.

The 25-year-old model has admitted she is banned from enjoying a spot of retail therapy at the 76-year-old fashion designer's company because she buys ''too much'' in the store.

Speaking about her shopping habits to ES Magazine, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I like Vivienne Westwood but I'm not allowed in there any more because I buy too much''.

And the catwalk icon has revealed she is also a regular at Liberty and if she could live in any building in landmark it would be London's department store.

She explained: ''[I would buy] the store, Liberty, because it's made using timber from an ancient ship and it's so visually stunning. You've got the cafe, the wine bar, all the clothes and you can play around in the candle and cosmetics area. It's so beautiful. I'd definitely live there.''

And Georgia - who is the daughter of The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger and his former partner Jerry Hall - is desperate to open a roller disco club.

Speaking about her dreams and future aspirations, she said: ''I used to go to The Box, but I haven't really been clubbing in ages. I'd love to open a roller disco club, make it completely retro with Coke floats and maybe a pool table.''

Although the star has stopped going to clubs, she has revealed she regularly attends ballet shows.

She explained: ''I go to the ballet more than I go to plays. I also love to go to the Hackney pantomime every year.''

Meanwhile, Georgia has admitted 42-year-old actress Drew Barrymore is her inspiration.

Speaking about the Flower Beauty founder, she said: ''I also love Drew BArrymore. She's very m=real - I met her recently and she's so nice and normal. She's an inspirational businesswoman.''