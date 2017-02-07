TV and movie veteran George Segal is to be honoured with the 2,602nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on St. Valentine's Day.
Funnyman David Spade and director Kevin Smith will be among the guests showing their love for the Fun With DICk & Jane star, when he unveils his plaque outside the historic Pacific Theatre.
“George Segal is a triple threat!" Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies tells WENN. “In his more than 50-year career, he has entertained fans of all ages. We welcome this Hollywood icon to the Hollywood Walk of Fame."
The veteran has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years thanks to U.S. TV hits like The Goldbergs and Don't Shoot Me.
While this geriatric romance is too simplistic and sentimental to be anything remarkable, its lively...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Fred Barcroft is an old man struggling to find much good in his life following...
This engaging film blends a true story with fiction, morphing from a rom-com into a...
Jamie is the kind of guy who doesn't like commitment, sex and fun are the...
Like the outstanding Longtime Companion, Randal Kleiser's It's My Party shows what happens as AIDS...
Since the modern cinema could easily be said to have a chronic Glenn Close deficiency,...