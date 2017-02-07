Funnyman David Spade and director Kevin Smith will be among the guests showing their love for the Fun With DICk & Jane star, when he unveils his plaque outside the historic Pacific Theatre.

“George Segal is a triple threat!" Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies tells WENN. “In his more than 50-year career, he has entertained fans of all ages. We welcome this Hollywood icon to the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

The veteran has enjoyed a career resurgence in recent years thanks to U.S. TV hits like The Goldbergs and Don't Shoot Me.