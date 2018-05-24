George R. R. Martin's novel 'The Ice Dragon' is being adapted for the big screen.

The 69-year-old author released the book in 1980, and it will be transformed by Warner Animation Group as it comes to a whole new audience with the movie treatment.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the film will see Martin be heavily involved as a producer, and there is even a possibility he could write the script.

The story follows a young girl called Adara, who forms a special bond with a feared ice dragon.

The duo are faced with an invasion when another breed of dragon flies in and threatens to destroy the girl's world - and they must find a way to stop them.

Although publishers have later tied them together, 'The Ice Dragon' is not set in the same Westeros world as Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series, which was famously adapted into HBO's fantasy epic 'Game of Thrones'.

He previously explained: ''The world of Ice & Fire did not exist when I wrote 'The Ice Dragon.' ''

Meanwhile, 'Game of Thrones' will return for its last six episodes in 2019, and the cast all had tears in their eyes while reading the script for the final season.

Speaking at 'The Best of HBO' panel at the INTV Conference in Israel, the network's Senior Vice-President of drama Francesca Orsi said: ''It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers. None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one-by-one they started falling down to their deaths.

''It was amazing. By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.''

The final season will see cast members including Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) take on their roles for one last time.