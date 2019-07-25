'Mad Max: Fury Road' director George Miller is still planning to make two sequels to the action flick.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has assured fans that despite the ongoing legal battle between Warner Bros. and his own production company, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, over unpaid earnings on the 2015 film, he's still planning on making more movies in the post-apocalyptic franchise and is confident they will make it to the big screen.

Speaking to IndieWire, he said: ''There are two stories, both involving Mad Max and also a Furiosa story. We're still solving, we've got to play out the Warners thing [but] it seems to be pretty clear that it's going to happen.''

The 'Mad Max' franchise began in 1979 with the dystopian action thriller becoming a surprise hit that catapulted a young Mel Gibson to fame.

Miller, 74, followed up the movie with two sequels, 1981's 'Mad Max 2' and 1985's 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' which also starred Tina Turner, before bringing it back four years ago with Tom Hardy cast as the titular Max Rockatansky.

The 2015 film sees Max and Charlize Theron as warrior Imperator Furiosa team up to help free a group of women - who have been imprisoned by a tyrant Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) - in a bid to make a new life away from the desert wastelands in the mythical ''Green Place''.

Hardy, 41, previously stated he is ready to ''jump'' back into 'Mad Max' as soon as the movies get the green light.

He said: ''It was always the plan to do three of them, so I think we're still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to go ahead on the next one. But when I engaged on that there was a plethora of material on it ... As soon as it's real we'll jump on it.''