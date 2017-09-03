The late George Michael's dog is pining after his owner.

The 'Father Figure' hitmaker tragically passed away on Christmas Day last year aged 53 years old, and almost nine months after the music legend passed away his pet pooch, which is a golden Labrador named Abby, has been lost without him.

According to The Sun Online the four-legged animal will lay at his late owner's shrine, which is situated in a small green area opposite his Highgate home where it is filled with candles, heartfelt letters and portraits of the star left by his fans.

The former Wham! band member had Abby when she was just a puppy, who he had with his previous partner Kenny Goss, and now at 11-years-old the furry friend has become ''soulless''.

Whilst Abby looks on at the tributes, George's supporters are believed to come along and show the dog some attention as she mourns.

Abby used to have another companion, a sister called Meg, but her sibling died one year prior to their owner in 2015.

And Meg's ashes are with the singer's at his grave in London's Highgate cemetery, and it is believed when Abby passes she will be laid to rest with both of her family members.

Meanwhile, it has been reported a biography of the icon titled 'George', which will be penned by Sean Smith, is set to be released next month on November 16.

And the text will explore the 'Carless Whisper' vocalist's public and private life, including his upbringing, his solo career, as well as his time working with fellow band member Andrew Ridgeley, and his charity work.

And the author only hopes his creation will do the star justice.

Speaking previously, Sean said: ''I was awestruck when I saw George Michael perform 'Somebody to Love' at Wembley Stadium. He had the most beautiful voice. Truly, he was a giant of popular music. A friend of George's said to me, 'He was a good man. Please write a nice book about him.' I sincerely hope I have.''