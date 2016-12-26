The streaming of George Michael's music has increased by 3000 per cent following his tragic death.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker was just 53-years-old when he passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East England on Christmas Day (25.12.16).

Fans have rushed to sites such as Spotify to remember the late singer by streaming his music.

A Spotify official has told TMZ that streams have increased by 3158 per cent on this time last week and the top five tracks being played are 'Last Christmas', 'Careless Whisper', 'Faith', 'Freedom! 90' and 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go'.

Before his death, George was said to be working on a new album, which he was hoping to release in 2017.

He had reportedly already started penning some of the tracks for the LP, which would have been a follow-up to his 2014 release 'Symphonica'.

Naughty Boy - who has worked with music greats including Beyonce and Sam Smith - was set to produce the album.

He shared earlier this month: ''He's got an album coming out next year, and he's going to be doing something for my album as well. I can't wait. I don't know what to expect. And, to be honest, he's more mysterious than anyone else so I'm actually excited.''

George - who was found dead by his partner Fadi Fawaz - is thought to have died from heart failure although a post mortem to confirm this will take place shortly.

His manager Michael Lippman said he had he received a call telling him that George had been found ''in bed, lying peacefully'' and he was told there was ''no foul play whatsoever'' but Michael admits George's passing was unexpected.