A George Michael tribute channel is coming to SiriusXM.

The satellite radio station will dedicate one channel to the late star - who passed away suddenly from heart failure over Christmas - for a week in early January, in order to celebrate his life and music.

The channel, which will be called 'Faith', will feature his entire body of work, including his Wham! and solo hits and will run from January 4 to January 11.

It can be accessed via SiriusXM channel 13, online and through the SiriusXM app.

Meanwhile, George was supposedly planning a comeback next year with a new album and documentary about his time in Wham! but those closest to him said he was plagued with worry that his vocals wouldn't be up to scratch anymore.

A source explained: ''George was such a perfectionist and had seriously high standards when it came to music. His vocal ability was legendary in music circles but given increasing health issues, he knew hitting those levels would be tough.

''George had to be 100 per cent fit and firing if he was to return to the studio and sadly that was so far off. His friends knew this day (the day he died) would be coming but perhaps not as early as it eventually arrived.''

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker was initially planning to shake the music world last month with his new album 'Listen Without Prejudice 25' but his comeback was delayed until March next year because he was busy putting the ''finishing touches'' on his tell-all film about his time in Wham! called 'Freedom' and he wanted the releases to coincide.